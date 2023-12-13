Sturlin Minion Sr. never thought a tragedy like the accidental shooting of a child would strike him so close. But over the weekend, he became the latest parent to suffer the loss of one of his kids when his 5-year-old found an unsecured gun and shot himself.

"This stuff has been happening a lot with people's kids - a lot - and I never thought my son would be a victim of this," he said.

Not even 24 hours earlier, Minion had gotten out of jail after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Alongside the child's mother, Halisa Lloydnette-Christine Brown, 25, together the two are the latest parents left to manage the fallout of a misplaced weapon not being secured in their home.

"I had a call that my son had gotten shot and I came as fast as I could because I was down there doing maintenance," he said, "and I got a call. When I got here, the mother was already up there holding my son on the ground."

Detroit police first responded over the weekend to the area of Greenfield and McNicols. Authorities say Sturlin Minion Jr. had been with his four siblings unsupervised. He was jumping on the bed in the apartment when he found the handgun, later pulling the trigger.

"He was like my best friend. He understood me in ways like most kids I got, don’t. It’s really heartbreaking," said the 33-year-old father.

Sturlin Markese Minion and Halisa Lloydnette-Christine Brown

He said the weapon belonged to Brown.

"The gun was in her name. Everything. It was her firearm. She must have misplaced it for them to get access to it," he said.

Minion said he wasn't allowed to be near firearms due to being on probation. He said the tragic scene is a lesson for all parents to secure their guns.

"If you’re going to keep a firearm, please have it up safely and properly with the locks on it and everything," he said.