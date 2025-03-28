Faygo unveils new flavors 'Super Pop' and 'Bubble Pop!'

article

There are two new flavors for Faygo hitting the shelves, the iconic Detroit beverage company announced Friday.

Faygo Super Pop and Faygo Bubble Pop! are available at most Meijer stores and coming soon to Faygo retailers everywhere.

Faygo Beverages, Inc. made the announcement with both flavors fitting a nostalgia theme. Super Pop is described as "a bold take on the iconic Michigan ice cream," while Bubble Pop! is "a sweet tribute to the classic candy shop treat."

"Available in 20 oz. and 24 oz. bottles, the electric blue Super Pop pays tribute to the beloved Michigan-born ice cream flavor that dates back to the 1920s. With a vibrant, fruity taste, it transports fans straight back to carefree summer days and childhood memories.

"Meanwhile, the light pink Bubble Pop! captures the essence of a day at the ballpark or on the playground, blending classic bubble gum flavor with hints of vanilla and subtle fruit notes for the ultimate taste of nostalgia."

The new flavor creations are billed as one of the biggest launches in Faygo's 118-year history, said Dan Trpevski.

"We’re proud to introduce these all-new unique flavors, Super Pop and Bubble Pop!, to our lineup of over 50 iconic Faygo varieties." said Trpevski, executive VP of Faygo.

To celebrate, a historic three-day House of Faygo pop-up experience is coming to Detroit at Bedrock’s 1001 Woodward Avenue from Friday through Sunday, April 4-6.

There, guests will be among the first to taste Super Pop and Bubble Pop!, purchase merchandise, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

The House of Faygo Experience Includes:

"Pop" Up Immersive Experience – a photo experience inspired by the flavor launch.

Tasting Bar – Be among the first to sample Bubble Pop! & Super Pop.

Exclusive merchandise – limited-edition House of Faygo and new flavor gear.

The hours are:

Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - including a live DJ Set featuring Sheefy McFly.

Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

