FBI: 50,000 tips connected to Capitol riots; charges, including sedition, on the table

Federal investigators continue to track down people from across the country accused in the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

On Sunday, the FBI said it's gotten 50,000 tips and the arrests made so far are the "tip of the iceberg."

"There are a lot more to come," said Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office.

D'Antuono said investigators are looking for every person in the mob inside the Capitol.

When asked about the worst charges a rioter could face, D'Antuono said "everything we can possibly look at."

"I know there's been a lot of information about the Sedition Act out there, that's probably why you're asking the question," said D'Antuono. "We are not closing the book on anything."

U.S. code defines sedition as conspiring to overthrow the U.S. government and it's punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

There could also be murder charges for anyone found to be involved in the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who collapsed in his office after he was hurt in the riot. The D.C. Medical Examiner has not yet released the cause and manner of his death. An EMS report says Sicknick was found unresponsive and struggling to breathe. Medics believed he had a head injury, but also noted "suspected exposure."

The FBI is also still searching for the person who planted suspected pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC Wednesday.

The huge crowd who walked out of the Capitol Wednesday thinking they were free and clear may now be talking legal strategy with attorneys.

While President Trump made statements at his morning rally that people needed to "fight like hell" or they wouldn't have a country, criminal defense lawyer Adam Sostrin says he doesn't believe rioters will be able to take cover in the president's rhetoric.

He said videos that appear to show Capitol Police standing down won't be a good defense either.

"Assume you thought there was some kind of consent (to enter) - everything in there would tell you there wasn't," said Sostrin. "There were officers that had drawn weapons. Having any kind of consent defense would be extremely difficult."

Sostrin says the best strategy he sees is to plead guilty and try to get a deal.

"The consequences for going to trial, especially in federal cases, they're tough they're severe they're harsher than in state courts," he said.

The FBI said Sunday there is still no evidence Antifa was involved in the riot.

While there have been dozens of arrests linked to the riot, many have been curfew violations and the majority of those who entered the Capitol are still had large.

If you have information, contact FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or here https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02. Contact D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099/text 50411.