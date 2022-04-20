FBI Detroit warns about increase in sextortion cases involving adults targeting boys

The FBI in Detroit issued a warning Tuesday about an increase in sextortion crimes involving teens.

According to the FBI, adults are posing as young girls online to convince boys, typically between the ages of 13 and 17, to send them sexual videos. The predator records the videos then threatens to share them if the boys do not pay them money.

Related: California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with teen boy

The FBI said that adult men have also been victims of such a scheme.

"The most effective way to stop these criminals is by preventing young people from becoming victims. We can do that through awareness, education, and having important and sometimes difficult conversations with the young people in our lives," said Special Agent James Tarasca of the FBI's Detroit Field Office.

Victims may fear coming forward because they are embarrassed by what happened, authorities said, but knowing who is a victim can help stop the predators.

Advertisement

The FBI is urging victims to tell someone about the crime.