FBI, Michigan State Police 'conducting law enforcement activities' at Southfield condos

article

The Brief Multiple police agencies including the FBI were spotted at an condominium in Southfield Monday morning. Police were at the Willow Pond condos.



Multiple police agencies were spotted outside a condominium on Metro Detroit on Monday morning.

Among the agencies on scene were the FBI, as well as Michigan State Police and Southfield police.

A large police presence was spotted at the Willow Pond apartments on Lahser near 9 Mile. Damage to the front of the condo's facade was spotted in one of the units, including shattered glass.

It's unclear why police are on scene.

FOX 2 reached out to the FBI for a statement. They confirmed they had been at the residence, but declined to go into details.

"I can confirm that personnel from the FBI in Michigan were present this morning, November 24, in Southfield, conducting law enforcement activities. At this time, there is no known current threat to public safety," a department spokesperson said.