FBI: No political, ideological motivations in mosque fire by suspect killed in shootout

Investigators say they have found no indication of political or ideological motivations behind a fire at a Dearborn mosque set by a man whom police later killed in a shootout.

FBI Special Agent Josh Hauxhurst said Saturday that there is no evidence that Ahmed Taqi acted as part of any group.

The Detroit News reports that Hauxhurst spoke during a community meeting at the Al-Huda Islamic Association in Dearborn.

Officers on regular patrol noticed the fire at the mosque around 1 a.m. on Feb. 12. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says the 37-year-old Taqi shot at officers then ran away. Shahin says officers followed and shot Taqi when he shot at them again.

"This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that unfortunately led to a loss of life," said Shahin at the time. "I commend our officers for responding with the utmost professionalism and courage to protect the community from imminent danger."

--The Associated Press contributed to this report.