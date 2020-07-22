FBI now investigating death of woman found burned in northern Oakland County

Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found burned near Waterford but now the FBI has been called in to investigate who killed her and why.

The remains of Susie Zhao were found on July 13 at a DNR parking area at Maceday Lake and Cross Road. She was identified Tuesday as Zhao, but why she was burned and when she disappeared is still a mystery.

"It's a semi-remote, state park area, there's a little parking lot there," said Det. Lt. Christopher Hild. "We have to determine whether or not this is a cover-up or this may be some sort of retaliatory incident because of her profession."

Zhao was a professional poker player and had been living in California for some time. Her friends said she was a private person and are questioning what happened.

"If anybody know something I need to come forward, this is not right, this is not something that...I don't know, they need to come forward," said friend Michelle Lagrou.

The FBI is now working the case and met with officers on Tuesday to plan the investigation.

Susie was Last seen by her parents on July 12th.

"We request anyone with information related to this case to contact us here at the White Lake Police Department," Hild said.