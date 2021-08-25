Detroit City Hall, homes of Councilmembers Janee Ayers, Scott Benson raided by FBI

article

FBI agents conducted raids at Detroit City Hall and the homes of two city council members Wednesday morning.

Both Councilmember at Large Janee Ayers and Councilman Scott Benson were the targets of search warrants that were executed by law enforcement, an FBI source confirmed with FOX 2.

Agents were at city hall, as well as an address in Harper Woods and in Detroit, the source said.

In a brief press conference at city hall, the FBI said no one would be charged Wednesday and the raids were for collecting evidence. They declined to comment on the scope of the investigation.

The raids are believed to be tied to a corruption probe that led to charges against Councilman Andre Spivey, the source said. However, his home and officer were not part of the morning's search.

Spivey was indicted in federal court on bribery charges in July. He allegedly took bribes with the intent of being influenced and rewarded for votes.

Wednesday's raids were carried out by the FBI's Public Corruption Task Force.

A Michigan State Police cruiser was spotted with its lights on outside Benson's home near Kelly and Eastburn. An active scene was also reported outside a home on Heyden Street, on the city's west side.

The city of Detroit said it would not be commenting on the raids. It also directed questions to the U.S. Attorney's office, which said the FBI was leading the investigation.

Council Member Raquel Castañeda-López released a statement saying she was "horrified and heartbroken" by the raids.

"Many on this Council, including myself, were elected just as we emerged from bankruptcy and emergency management was lifted. We have come a long way since then. In the spirit of accountability, I am hopeful these federal probes are resolved swiftly," she said.