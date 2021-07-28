Indictment claims Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey took $35K in bribes

Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey was indicted in federal court on Wednesday over allegations that he accepted more than $35,000 in bribe payments in connection with his role as a councilman.

According to the federal indictment obtained by FOX 2, Spivey and another public official (identified in records as ‘Public Official A’) accepted the bribe payments between 2016 and 2020. The indictment was not specific about the alleged bribes or what Spivey was allegedly agreeing to do upon receiving the money.

The indictment states that Spivey took the bribes with the intent of being influenced and rewarded in connection to upcoming votes on the Detroit City Council and in subcommittees of the council concerning an industry that was under review by the council.

The indictment also states that in each of the years of the alleged conspiracy, Detroit received $10,000 in federal assistance.

Additionally, the indictment states that Spivey accepted a $1,000 cash bribe from an undercover agent in October of 2018.

Spivey's attorney, Elliott Hall, said that his client has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's Office for 15 months to try to resolve the allegations. He maintains his innocence and said that Spivey received money that the federal government "considers to be a bribe" but that Spivey did not accept the money in exchange for a vote or dealings with the city.