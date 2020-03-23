FCA to manufacture, donate 1M face masks a month

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is manufacturing and donating over a million face masks per month for first responders and health care workers starting in the next coming weeks.

According to the automaker, production capacity is being installed this week and they will initially be distributed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They say the face masks will be donated to EMTs, firefighters, police, health care clinics, and hospital workers.

The automaker says this is part of a global program to support the fight against COVID-19 worldwide.

“We canvassed our contacts across the healthcare industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks. We’ve marshalled the resources of the FCA Group to focus immediately on installing production capacity for making masks and supporting those most in need on the front line of this pandemic,” said FCA CEO Mike Manley.

