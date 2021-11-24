Federal government sending medical teams to relieve workers at Michigan hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

article

Two medical teams will be sent to Michigan from the federal government to help hospitals that are overwhelmed during the latest COVID-19 surge.

Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids will each get 22 personnel.

Related: Whitmer says more COVID guidance from health department coming soon

"I’m grateful that the federal government has granted our request to provide much-needed relief to the health care personnel who have remained on the frontlines of this pandemic," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "Right now, our doctors and nurses are reporting the vast majority of their patients are unvaccinated or have not yet received a booster dose. We can all do our part to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems by getting vaccinated, making an appointment to get a booster dose, and continuing to take precautions to keep ourselves and loved ones safe."

The teams include registered nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists. They will arrive next week and help employees at the hospitals for 30 days.

"Hospitals are at capacity across the state, particularly in Metro Detroit and West Michigan, and this is taking a tremendous toll on our health care workers," said Elizabeth Hertel, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director.

More News: Fauci worried about uptick in COVID-19 hospitalization among fully vaccinated

MDHHS also submitted a request for federal Veterans Affairs hospitals to open beds for civilian transfers. The John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Detroit opened beds for 30 days. This agreement could be extended if needed.

Beaumont CEO John Fox and Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker both expressed gratitude for the extra help.