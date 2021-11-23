Whitmer: More COVID-19 guidance from Michigan health department coming soon

article

More guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expected soon as COVID-19 numbers spike, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

"I think you'll see something coming out today or tomorrow," she said Tuesday during a turkey giveaway.

It is unclear what kind of guidance the state may give regarding COVID.

On Friday, the MDHHS released an advisory urging people to wear masks at indoor gatherings regardless of their vaccination status. That advisory also recommended that businesses require employees and customers to wear face masks.

However, there have been no new mask mandates from the state recently.

Whitmer did say Tuesday that she doesn't believe that the state needs lockdowns like last year because the COVID-19 vaccine is now available.

She also expressed concerns about people gathering for the holidays.

"As the holidays happen I’m concerned. We've got multiple generations of families gathering, some of whom will bring COVID into those events, and sadly some family members could get sick," she said.

Doctors have been urging people to get tested for COVID-19 before celebrations. They have also said to gather outdoors if possible or wear masks when inside.

In 2020, the state implemented restrictions on gatherings, both indoors and outdoors, but no such restrictions have been in effect recently.