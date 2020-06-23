Federal money available for small businesses in Macomb County, but deadline looms

About 4,000 businesses in Macomb County can get a $5,000 grant from the CARES Act to help ease the pain of the coronavirus.

The only criteria are you've got to have a physical location in Macomb County and less than 49 employees. There is about $20 million available.

"You can use it for payroll, a mortgage payment your rent, payment your utilities," said Stacy Ziarko, CEO Sterling Heights Chamber of Commerce. "If you have to start your supply chain again as a restaurant. This is really to help you- that's what it's here for."

But the filing deadline is Wednesday at midnight and amazingly, a lot of businesses in Macomb County don't know about this free money which they don't have to pay back.

You will need a W9, and you need a recent utility bill and sign an affidavit by Wednesday at midnight, which can all be done online and you're good to go.

The list of requirements are:

Must have a physical location in Macomb County (office/building/store front).

Employee size is 1- 49 employees.

Must be a for-profit organization.

Business must have a valid Employer Identification Number (EIN).

Business must have been in business for at least 12 months.

Business must showcase a verifiable need for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses and/or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.

Advertisement

The grant application is at www.MacombBusiness.com

