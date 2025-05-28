Feds: Hassan Chokr pleads guilty to gun crime after threatening parents, kids at Jewish preschool

article

The Brief A man who allegedly threatened parents and children outside of a Bloomfield Township Jewish preschool pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge Tuesday. Authorities said that after the outburst, he went to a gun store and lied about having a felony conviction in an attempt to buy firearms. He allegedly made comments about how he would "even the score" and use the guns for "God’s wrath."



A man who federal authorities say went on an antisemitic rant that included threats against parents and children outside of a Bloomfield Hills preschool pleaded guilty to a gun charge Tuesday.

Hassan Chokr, of Dearborn, entered a guilty plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm for his actions after he left the preschool at a synagogue.

The backstory:

Chokr is accused of making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children and security at Temple Beth El, a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Hills on Dec. 2, 2022.

After being charged with ethnic intimidation in Oakland County, a federal gun charge was added because after the alleged verbal attack, he went to a Dearborn gun store, where he handled firearms and tried to buy numerous weapons. Authorities said he lied on a form about his eligibility to buy a gun. Chokr, who is a felon and cannot possess firearms, did not disclose that on the form.

According to federal authorities, while Chokr was awaiting his background check at the gun store, he allegedly made comments about how he would "even the score" and use the guns for "God’s wrath."

After the background check, the store refused to sell Chokr the guns.

"Chokr’s attempt to purchase several deadly firearms in an apparent attempt to follow through on his menacing threats against parents and preschoolers as they walked into a place of worship represents every American’s worst nightmare," said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. "And we will not allow anyone to terrorize our Jewish neighbors. We are committed to protecting every American and their right to live and worship free of fear."

What's next:

Chokr faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 24.

Additionally, his intimidation case is still moving through the Oakland County court system. He is due back in court for that case on June 24, according to records.