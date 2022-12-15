Hassan Chokr: Man charged with antisemitic threats now faces federal charge of lying on gun application

article

Hassan Chokr, the 35-year-old Dearborn man charged with threatening preschoolers, parents, and others during an antisemitic rant outside of a Jewish synagogue in Bloomfield hills, is now also facing federal charges for lying on a firearms form.

Chokr was charged Thursday with a federal complaint of lying on a federal firearms form when he sought to buy a shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol - according to U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

Chokr was accused of making antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children and security at Temple Beth El; a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Hills on Friday, Dec. 2.

According to the federal complaint, on the same day, Chokr tried to purchase three guns and falsely claimed he had not been previously convicted of a felony. Ison said that wasn't true as Chokr was convicted in 2017 of a felony firearm charge. He was also out on bond on an unrelated charge of resisting arrest in Wayne County.

He submitted his form at a Dearborn gun store but was denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Ison said after he was rejected, he then went to the Bloomfield Hills synagogue where he reportedly made the threats.

Chokr was not arrested that day. Instead, he was identified and police said they are aware of the social media posts circulating about the traffic stop. He was released from the scene pending further investigation and advised not to return to the Temple Beth El.

Evidence was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor hours after the initial stop was made. The prosecutor issued a warrant for two felony counts of ethnic intimidation.

He's being held on a $1 million cash bond in Oakland County. He could get up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the federal charges.

