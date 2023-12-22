Feds: Men kidnap Michigan Dunham's manager at his home, steal 123 guns from store

article

Two men are facing charges after authorities say they kidnapped a Benton Harbor Dunham's Sporting Goods manager and forced him to give them security information, so they could steal guns.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Darnell Bishop and Dontrell Nance allegedly kidnapped the manager from outside his home at gunpoint on Nov. 16. They blindfolded and handcuffed him before taking him to another location. Here, they are accused of forcing him to give them security access information for the Dunham’s store.

Bishop took the manager’s keys and then used them to go into the store and steal 123 handguns, authorities say.

All but one gun were recovered.

"We are experiencing a gun violence epidemic across our country," said U.S. Attorney James Totten. "Incidents like what happened at Dunham’s Sports are stunning illustrations of crimes that are dumping guns into our neighborhoods and fueling the gun crisis. We are grateful to law enforcement for recovering nearly all the guns, and my office fully intends to satisfy our burden and prove this case in court."

Both men are charged with kidnapping, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. Nance is also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms. A Grand Jury indicted them on the charges this week.

If convicted, they could spend life in prison.

"The holidays just got merrier. Robberies and burglaries of gun dealers represent the biggest threat to our community’s public safety," said Detroit Field Division Special Agent James Deir. "With the indictment of Dontrelle Nance and Darnell Bishop, and swift investigation from ATF’s law enforcement partners, the holidays can be celebrated without the fear of over 120 firearms finding their way into the wrong hands."