Feds: Oakland County man caught using Ford work computer for child porn

An Oakland County man was allegedly busted with child porn after it was discovered on his work computer, according to a criminal complaint.

Ford Motor Co. began investigating 37-year-old Mitchell Fisher after receiving a tip that he had child porn on his company laptop and phone. Ford conducted an internal investigation and allegedly found sexual videos of children and pornographic URLs.

Ford passed this information on to the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and a search warrant was issued for Fisher's Commerce Township home.

Investigators searched the home on March 14 while Fisher was not there. During that search, they saw a calendar that showed he may have been traveling to Florida, so they went to Detroit Metro Airport to arrest him.

According to the court filing, a witness who knows Fisher said they had seen child porn on his devices and knew he would eventually be investigated for it. The witness also allegedly said they knew he used his work devices for child porn.

Read Next: Suspect shot by CPL holder during robbery outside Detroit liquor store

On March 15, investigators learned that Fisher's phone number and work email address were associated with at least five National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTip reports, that were reported to NCMEC by Google.

According to those tips, in early February 2022, Fisher allegedly uploaded numerous videos and photos of child porn with a personal Google email.

Fisher is charged with transportation and possession of child porn.