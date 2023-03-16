Suspect shot by CPL holder during robbery outside Detroit liquor store

article

When a man tried to rob a man at gunpoint at a Detroit liquor store, the victim pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect.

According to a court filing, ShotSpotter picked up gunshots in the parking lot of Carmen’s Delicatessen just after 9:50 p.m. Feb. 8. When officers arrived, two people flagged them down. One man, Victim 1, had his hands over his head and said he had a concealed pistol license.

The pair told police that they went to the store and saw two men standing outside. One of those men was later identified as Joshua Fordham. They went into the store and were followed by Fordham and the other man.

Once they walked outside, Fordham, who was armed, allegedly followed the victims and threatened to kill Victim 2 if Victim 1 did not give him everything he had. Victim 1 said he gave Fordham his wallet. As Fordham was patting down Victim 1, he pulled out a gun and shot Fordham in the chest, the court filing said.

Police found Fordham on the ground with a handgun nearby. It appeared to have malfunctioned, police said.

Surveillance video confirmed what the victims told police.

Fordham, who is a felon with previous convictions for armed robbery and firearms violations, is now charged with felon in possession of a firearm.