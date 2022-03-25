Feds: Southfield heroin dealer hid drugs in luggage to fly it into Michigan, across US

A Southfield man who authorities say sold drugs in Michigan and other states was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Leron Liggins, 34, received a 10 ½ years prison sentence for his role in a drug conspiracy.

According to authorities, from 2015 to 2018, Higgins would conceal heroin in suitcases that would be flown into Michigan. He also paid other people to travel across the country with heroin in their luggage, so the drugs could be sold in other states.

"This defendant engaged in a conspiracy to distribute illicit drugs that endangered our neighborhoods and ruined lives," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "I hope that a significant sentence like the one handed down in this case sends the clear message that our office and our law enforcement partners are committed to disrupting drug trafficking and prosecuting those who seek to profit by sending dangerous drugs into our communities."

An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) led to Liggins' arrest.

"This sentencing should serve as a notice to would-be drug traffickers that DEA and our law enforcement partners will employ every resource to bring you to justice," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent R. Kleinschmidt. "Mr. Liggins has a demonstrated pattern of trading the suffering of others for his own personal gain and that pattern has come to an end."