Feds to announce $100 million in funding for I-375 conversion

Michigan's transportation department is getting more than a $100 million from the federal government to convert freeway in Detroit into a boulevard, tearing out a controversial highway that uprooted Black neighborhoods decades ago.

The Department of Transportation will be funneling $104,657,051 from the massive infrastructure bill that was passed last year to rip out I-375, which is about a mile long and transports drivers into the heart of Detroit.

When it was built, it also paved over Detroit's Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods, displacing thousands of residents and destroying a thriving area of business and community.

Plans to redo the highway have been in the works for years and construction is expected to begin in 2027.

"I-375 bulldozed two vibrant Black neighborhoods and is part of an unjust and painful chapter in our history," said Senator Stabenow. "Instead of dividing our communities, we now have a chance to reconnect them and take a big step toward building a better future. Thanks to this major federal investment and commitments by MDOT and the City of Detroit, this project has the potential to create economic opportunities for our local businesses and residents."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in Detroit for the auto show Wednesday, addressing media during the first day of the car event. He'll be in attendance along with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, MDOT Director Paul Ajegba, and both the governor and Lieutenant governor.

To rebuild I-375 as a boulevard, MDOT would realign the traffic ramps near the freeway and merging areas, install traffic "calming measures", take out bridges and stormwater pump stations, and implement new pedestrian crossings and sidewalks.

"This investment is going to make a big difference for families and businesses in downtown Detroit by reconnecting neighborhoods to key economic hubs and improving the quality of life for area residents," said Senator Peters. "I advocated for this project to be funded because it will not only spur economic growth and opportunity, but also help the city modernize critical infrastructure along the I-375 corridor, improve access to public transit, and address deep-rooted social and environmental justice concerns."

The announcement will be made during a 10 a.m. press conference.