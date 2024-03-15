Felon who held Metro Detroit Walgreens employees at gunpoint during robberies gets prison time

article

A man who was on probation when he robbed numerous Metro Detroit Walgreens stores at gunpoint is now headed to prison.

Mario Keeream Jackson, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced to 28 years in prison this week stemming from the robberies of drugstores in Oak Park, Dearborn Heights, Royal Oak, and Warren. He also tried to rob a Southfield Walgreens store, but the employees were able to escape.

Authorities said nine employees were held at gunpoint during these crimes, and more than $18,000 in cash and more than 5,000 prescription opioid pills were stolen.

During these crimes, Jackson would climb through coolers to access the back of stores, where he would then rob the safes. After successfully completing four of these robberies, Jackson was arrested in May 2019 when police searched his girlfriend's home in Detroit. They also found the gun used during this search.

According to court records, Jackson has previous convictions for weapons and drug charges.

"This defendant wreaked havoc in our community for more than five months, committing a string of armed robberies against innocent victims. Keeping our communities safe from this type of violence is at the core of DOJ’s mission," said U.S. Attorney Ison.