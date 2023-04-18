Felonious assault on I-75 after CPL holder pointed gun at victim

A 41-year-old man with a concealed pistol license was arrested for felonious assault after brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident Monday night.

Michigan State Police said the suspect, who is a resident of Royal Oak, pointed the gun at a driver on I-75 around 7:30 p.m. The suspect was eventually taken to the Detroit Detention Center after being tracked down.

After receiving a call from the victim, police met them at a gas station on Fort Street in Detroit.

There, the victim gave the registration plate and vehicle description of the suspect. State police were able to identify a possible suspect and eventually spotted him traveling on the highway.

After initiating a traffic stop, police recovered a 9 mm handgun that was loaded.

MSP's first lieutenant said the suspect had gone through the process of obtaining a CPL, but made a "bad decision with a gun which could have ended a lot worse" after pulling it out and pointing it at someone.

