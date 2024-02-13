FEMA assistance available after Michigan tornadoes, flooding -- How to apply

article

Michigan residents impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes and flooding last August can apply for FEMA assistance.

On Aug. 24, 2023, four tornadoes touched down in Michigan. These tornadoes and other powerful storms caused extensive damage around the state.

Last week, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration, opening up federal funds for people impacted.

If you live Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, or Wayne County and your property was damaged from Aug. 24-26, 2023, federal assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses may be available to you. You should still apply even if repairs have been made, as FEMA inspectors will be able to identify storm damage.

"Michiganders have been working hard to recover from the tornadoes and storms that caused so much damage across the state this summer," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "With today’s federal disaster declaration by President Biden, we will get the resources we need to support impacted families, businesses, and communities. Michiganders are tough. We will get through this the way we always have—together."

To apply, have this information:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your social security number (or the social security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf).

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Apply for FEMA assistance here.

Additionally, recovery teams will be out soon in the neighborhoods affected by the disaster to provide one-on-one support.