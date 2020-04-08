Female 911 dispatchers file sexual discrimination lawsuit against City of Warren

Women working as 911 dispatchers are suing the city of Warren saying they’re forced to pat down and strip search new arrests without the proper protection.

The policy has been in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they argue these new dangers they’re facing are unfair and discriminatory.

The female dispatchers are required to pat down and strip search newly-arrested female suspects when female police are not available.

But now the federal lawsuit alleges the practice amounts to sexual discrimination for two reasons. The first, because male dispatchers don't have to conduct the searches and the second, because the protections given are inadequate in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials in Warren would not go on camera because of pending litigation but they said it’s part of the female dispatchers’ job to strip search, and that they do have the proper equipment to protect them from the virus.

Robin Wagner, the attorney representing the female dispatchers, said in a statement, "This is a blatant case of gender bias that must end. As for the supposed extra pay, it goes to all dispatchers; whereas only women dispatchers are mentioned in the policy and in practice order to do the searches."

Wagner says both sides are working to expedite the litigation but no court date has been set.