Fentanyl bust worth $200K made to look like oxy pills seized in Taylor case

The Brief More than 3,000 grams of fentanyl pressed to look like oxycodone pills were seized. The street value is estimated to be worth $200,000. Taylor police were assisted by Michigan State Police and the DEA.



A large-scale fentanyl bust was announced by the Michigan State Police with a seizure of more than 3,000 grams of pills.

The backstory:

The seizure included 28,564 pressed fentanyl pills made to look like the prescription drug oxycodone, 30 mg pills. The illegal narcotics have an estimated street value of $200,000.

The investigation centered on a suspect who brought three kilograms of pressed fentanyl pills to sell in Metro Detroit.

On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the MSP Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team partnered with Taylor police.

The suspects are in custody pending review by the prosecutor's office.