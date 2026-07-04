Fentanyl, methamphetamine and guns seized in Detroit

A specialized taskforce from Macomb County was involved in a bust in Detroit that seized approximately 200 grams of fentanyl, 8 grams of methamphetamine, and two stolen handguns among other items in Detroit.

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team, or COMET, was investigating a known felon for possibly selling the drugs. They traced it back to a house in Detroit, and raided it on June 30.

In addition to the drugs and guns, they took an undisclosed amount of money, and jewelry from the house.

The Michigan State Police assisted with the raid.