Ferndale Library replenishes LGBTQ+ books after 'Hide the Pride' campaign targets collection

The Ferndale Library moved to quickly replace materials after "Hide the Pride," a nationwide campaign designed to keep LGBTQ+ books out of public libraries, targeted the library.

Two Pride book displays were cleared out earlier this month at the Ferndale Library after CatholicVote urged people to check out LGBTQ+ books from libraries to prevent children from checking them out.

The library said the books were checked out during the same visit, and an article posted to CatholicVote's website confirmed the books were checked out as part of "Hide the Pride."

In its campaign, the conservative website calls the books it seeks to remove "smut for kids." Its promotional material includes a list of books that people should keep an eye out for.

"It’s so important for readers to be able to see themselves in stories. Books and other library materials offer a view of the world beyond our own experiences which builds empathy and understanding," said Jordan Wright, the assistant director of the Ferndale Library. "Librarians and library workers are committed to fighting censorship in all its forms, and that's what this is."

The book displays were then filled with religious materials, which were also found in the library.

About 35 books were checked out, and they are expected to be returned when they are due. The library allows a max of 99 books to be checkout out at a time, and Wright said people regularly check out dozens of children's books at once. However, checking out books to prevent others from accessing them is considered censorship, Wright said.

Though the library expects that the books will be returned soon, the library restocked the displays with books from its collection and asked the community for donations.

"In addition to replacing the books that were taken, our community has shown their support by helping us purchase additional copies of these books and other titles that are often challenged, with the intention that if this happens again we will have books processed and ready to put back on the shelf immediately," Wright said. "We are committed to ensuring these books are available to our community through Pride Month and beyond."

This campaign is the latest effort to remove books from libraries. Last year, books in Dearborn Public Schools libraries prompted heated debate and the eventual removal of some books.

Those who supported the ban say the books are sexually explicit and inappropriate for children, while people who argued against the removal of certain books said they were being challenged for their LGBTQ+ themes.