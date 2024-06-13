Ferndale man arrested for child porn by Michigan State Police task force

article

A 33-year-old Ferndale man was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, Michigan State Police announced Wednesday.

Andrew Duane Johnathan Melhus was arrested by MSP's Computer Crimes Task Force, facing a felony that can result in up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the Internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at missingkids.org/cybertipline.

