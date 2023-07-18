Ferndale man sentenced nearly 16 years for sex trafficking

A Ferndale man will spend close to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking in Metro Detroit.

Toriano Davis, 34, was sentenced to federal prison after his in 2020 where he was found with a nude teen girl in a Roseville motel in December 2020. Before he was arrested, police located two other from a motel room in Southfield.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Davis trafficked at least two minors, rented motel rooms for them to engage in commercial sex, before spending the proceeds from the business on himself.

He also engaged in sex with the minors, recording himself with one of them.

"The sexual abuse and trafficking of children is a scourge on our community that leaves an indelible mark on victims," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "The video recording of that abuse only perpetuates the abuse."

Davis was on bond for a federal drug case when he was arrested for sex trafficking. He was discovered after a relative of the two minors had run away from home in the Lansing area. They told police at the time that they were worried the minors were being trafficked in the Detroit area.

The two were soon recovered.

"This defendant callously sold minors to other men for his own financial benefit," said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "Combating sex trafficking and violence in our communities is of the highest priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners across Southeast Michigan."