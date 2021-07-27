Ferndale Police seek man for attempted sexual assault of 7-Eleven worker

Police in Ferndale said they're searching for a man who loitered around a 7-Eleven for about 30 minutes before trying to sexually assault a 7-Eleven employee.

According to Ferndale Police, they were called to the 7-Eleven at 9 Mile and Pinecrest around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after a man tried to sexually assault the clerk.

Police said the man entered the store around 4:30 a.m. and was either inside or standing out front for about 30 minutes before he tried to sexually assault the clerk.

The clerk resisted and the suspect ran off. Police could not find the suspect but reviewed the surveillance video. Police said the suspect is a Black man, between 25 and 35 years old, standing about 6 feet tall, medium build, and has shorter dreadlocks.

The man was also wearing multicolored pants and a white oversized v-neck t-shirt, possibly with a character from The Simpsons.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

