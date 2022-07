article

Ferndale's new splash pad opens this weekend!

Celebrate at a circus-themed grand opening Saturday from 10:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be acrobats, fire performers, and a DJ, as well as free food, cotton candy, and popsicles.

The splash pad at 1615 E. Lewiston Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Labor Day.