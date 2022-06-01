Waterford Oaks Waterpark reopening this summer after 2-year closure

article

Waterford Oaks Waterpark will be open this summer after being closed for the past two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and staff shortages in 2021 forced the Oakland County waterpark to stay closed. Lifeguard shortages also led to the closure of the River Ride at Red Oaks Waterpark last year.

Modified hours for both parks will allow them to be fully open this year.

Red Oaks Waterpark opens June 25. It will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and closed on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Waterford Oaks Waterpark opens June 26. It will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and closed on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"The safety of our guests is always our top priority," Red Oaks County Park Supervisor Matt Pardy said. "This decision was not made lightly, but we wanted to find some way to operate both waterparks to some extent this summer. By sharing staff, we are able to have both waterparks open to serve the residents of Oakland County, albeit with limited days. It was the best option we had with the staffing struggles we are facing."

On days that Red Oaks Waterpark is closed, its staff will work at Waterford Oaks Waterpark and on days Waterford Oaks Waterpark is closed, its staff will help Red Oaks Waterpark open.

"In the event that lifeguard staffing increases, we may be able to adjust our operating schedule to open for additional days. We plan to continue to hire staff throughout summer," Waterford Oaks County Park Supervisor Mike Boyd said. "Our decisions are always made with safety in mind."

Programming at the waterparks will also be limited, but the popular River Walk program at Red Oaks Waterpark will be returning on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 6 to Aug. 17. This is a fitness program where participants walk with or against the current for exercise.

Red Oaks Waterpark ticket prices are $22 regular rate; $18 Oakland County resident rate; and free for children ages 0-1.

Waterford Oaks Waterpark ticket prices are $20 regular rate; $15 Oakland County resident rate; and free for children ages 0-1.