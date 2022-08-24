Fiery crash in parking lot of Oakland County car dealership leaves man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after driving into the parking lot of an Oakland County car dealership and crashing early Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 53-year-old Goodrich man drove through the intersection at M-15 and Dixie Highway in Independence Township just after 1 a.m. He drove his 2013 Dodge Journey into the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet and hit a pole.

The SUV rolled and caught fire, trapping the man inside. When fire crews arrived, they found the victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, in the backseat. No one else was in the SUV, and no cars in the lot were hit.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.