A man and his dog died in a fiery crash Saturday after the man drove off the road in Washtenaw County's Lima Township.

Michigan State Police said Karl Weber, 33, of Dexter, crashed in the area of Lima Center and Seitz Road, near I-94, around 7:55 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police said it appears alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash. Toxicology results are pending.