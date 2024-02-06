Financial impact of Gordie Howe bridge coming to southwest Detroit community

As crews continue piecing together the Gordie Howe International Bridge, it’s impact is already being felt in southwest Detroit.

The Bridge Project Committee will award funding to the Community Health and Social Services — also known as CHASS.

"They provide us with some funding to increase the classes and events we already have," said Karla Ramos.

Ramos is a health educator at CHASS, she organizes health and wellness events.

"For example, cooking classes, fitness classes or any event that includes wellness in general," she said.

FOX 2: "Where do you see the needs in southwest Detroit?"

"Our communities needs not just the education part, but also the tools they can use to have a better life," Ramos said.

Located on W. Fort in southwest Detroit, CHASS focuses on underserved African-American and Latino families.

The pandemic put a spotlight on the health disparities in Black and brown communities. And the challenges persist — including food insecurity.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says Black and Hispanic children are twice as likely to be food insecure than white children nationally.



The Gordie Howe International Bridge Initiative will help fund the CHASS Mercado — a seasonal on-site marketplace that provides fresh fruits and vegetables to hundreds of families.

"I’m really happy that we can help the community," Ramos said. "They really enjoy these classes (and) these events, because they feel that we care about them. We care about their health. We care about their wellness."

CHASS is one of the 13 new projects which will receive part of the $2.6 million benefits plan.

The funding will focus on community safety, history and culture, as well as local partnerships.