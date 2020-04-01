Find out what vet care is considered essential for our pets

Just like everything else these days amid the coronavirus fueled shelter in place order, vet care is going virtual.

FOX 2 spoke with Dr. Corey Gut of DePorre Veterinary Hospital of Bloomfield Hills who spoke about how they are caring for their clients.

"Everything has changed now," Gut said, adding that only medical appointments are considered essential.

"There are certain vaccines, like puppies that are specific timelines to stay current within a vaccine series, or certain diseases that are public health issues," she said. "Rabies or lepto would be limited. And even medical appointments we are doing curbside."

