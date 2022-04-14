Fire at The Villas, left Eight Ypsilanti Township families displaced

article

An apartment fire Wednesday evening left eight Ypsilanti Township families displaced.

It happened at 5:46 p.m., at The Villas apartment complex, 2911 Bynan Drive. Ypsilanti Township Fire Department first arrived to the scene, after a reported fire in one of the units.

No one was injured in this fire, though eight of the building's units were damaged to the point where they could not be lived in, for the time being.

Since the families were not able to go back into their homes, the American Red Cross was called to the scene, by the Fire Department's Incident Commander, to assist the displaced residents.

According to the Superior Township Fire Department, the Ypsilanti Township Fire Department called them, along with the Ypsilanti City, Pittsfield Township, and Ann Arbor Township Fire Departments, to all help out on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.