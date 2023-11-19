Fire breaks out at Stellantis North America in Auburn Hills

A fire broke out Sunday morning at Stellantis North America in Auburn Hills.

At 8:23 am today, the Auburn Hills Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Chrysler Drive at Stellantis North America following reports of a vehicle on fire inside the building.

Upon arrival, fire personnel discovered a live vehicle fire in the first-floor vehicle storage area of the testing center. The situation, however, was quickly contained after the activation of the fire suppression system, confining the blaze to its point of origin.

Fire crews swiftly extinguished the remaining fire, employing a combination of dry chemical extinguishers and water.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

