Detroit Police investigate two separate, unrelated double shootings on Saturday

The Detroit Police Department is investigating two separate, unrelated double shootings on Saturday.

Greeley Street and 8 Mile Road

DPD says a man and a woman were shot while standing outside around 4:18 p.m.

A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were standing on Greeley Street, south of 8 Mile Road, when they heard shots and felt pain. Both were conveyed to a local hospital and are in stable condition, says police.

Suspect information is currently unavailable.

Eastburn Street & Redmond Street

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were driving at Eastburn Street and Redmond Street around 11:13 p.m. Shots were fired by an unknown suspect in a car passing by.

Both victims were struck and privately conveyed to the hospital, said DPD.

The 17-year-old is stable and the 18-year-old is in critical condition.

Suspect information is currently unavailable.

