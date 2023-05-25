Fire safety tips for Memorial Day Weekend

article

The fire danger warning is high and very high in Southeast Michigan heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

The risks are even higher in the northern part of the state, with those areas rated as very high and extreme.

"Whether you're traveling north or not, conditions are dry in much of the state. Be careful with fire, ORVs, and outdoor equipment and take precautions to keep yourself and others safe," said Don Klingler, resource protection manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

If your holiday plans involve fie, be sure to use caution. According to the DNR, nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people, and burning lawn debris is the main cause of wildfires in the state.

"People get out there and don’t realize how fast a fire can take off, especially if there is any breeze that can carry an ember," Klingler said.

Fire safety tips and burn information: