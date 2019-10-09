Fire that killed mom, child ruled arson by Detroit Fire Department

The Detroit Fire Department is still investigating a fire that killed a mother and a young girl but say it is believed to have been intentionally set.

A 40-year-old mother and her 5-year-old daughter were both killed in the fire Tuesday night in on Brace Street, near Southfield Road and W Chicago. Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell originally said the run came in as a fire on the stove in the apartment.

According to Fornell, the fire has been determined to be arson and one person is in custody.

That person hasn't been identified but charges are pending.

A 7-year-old boy was also hospitalized with smoke inhalation. There's no word on that boy's condition.

The rest of the tenants in the building had to be evacuated.

Names of the victims have not yet been given.