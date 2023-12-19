Firearms stolen during break-in at Michigan Dunham's store

article

A group of suspects is wanted after breaking into a Michigan Dunham's Sporting Goods and stealing numerous firearms.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the suspects broke into the store at 190 E. Court St. in Burton, which is east of Flint, through the front window. They fled with multiple guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF Flint Field Office at 810-341-5710. Tips to the ATF can also be submitted by calling 1-888-283-8477, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, or submitting information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com.