Fired whistleblower sues DMC • Labor unrest at Marathon refinery • Another illegal Detroit block party

A woman accused the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) of covering up at least two incidents in which a patient was raped by another patient in the psychiatric department. Then she was fired.

Lakisha Davis of Detroit was a mental health technician at the DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, hired in 2016, but says she was unjustly fired in June 2024 for advocating for patient protection and attempting to report DMC leadership's negligence to authorities after two alleged rape incidents in the hospital's crisis center.

Represented by Attorney Azzam Elder, Davis has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Detroit Receiving Hospital and DMC, citing wrongful termination, retaliation and slander.

According to the lawsuit, a psychiatric patient was raped in April 2024 due to insufficient staffing and poor supervision –and with no substantial changes made to prevent further incidents– another similar assault occurred on June 2, 2024.

During a Tuesday press conference and demonstration held outside the Detroit Receiving Hospital, Davis said she was not working during either incident.

The lawsuit states that Davis first saw footage of the second assault while a manager was reviewing security video as part of routine procedures.

"I was shocked, like, is this really happening to this patient? (Are) they really going to do something about this? And I see they didn't do nothing but fire me and put false allegations on me, saying that I recorded the video and showed it around the hospital, which is not true," the whistleblower said. "Others saw it, but I came forward and reported to the security guard."

Rev. W.J. Rideout, who joined the whistleblower and her attorney during the press conference, called on Attorney General Dana Nessel and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn Ison to investigate and take appropriate action against the DMC.

Detroit police say they are aware of both cases at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

However, in a statement to FOX 2 Detroit, the DMC denied Davis' allegations, called the lawsuit "baseless," and said Davis is a "disgruntled fired employee" who is looking to "personally benefit from an unfortunate situation."

Related article

Labor unrest continues in metro Detroit

As threats of one strike came to an end Tuesday night, another one emerged - and went into effect hours later when workers at the Marathon refinery in Detroit walked off the job Wednesday morning.

This is after faculty at Oakland University reached a tentative deal with the school after professors threatened to go on strike on the first day of class. The resolution included salary increases between 3% and 4% as well as other increases for faculty travel. Retirement benefits were not included - despite demands from the AAUP union.

Meanwhile, in southwest Detroit hundreds of members of Teamsters Local 283 began their own strike amid contract negotiations with Marathon Petroleum. Picketers could be seen wearing red and carrying signs that read "Unsafe Labor Practices" Wednesday morning.

Organized labor is seeing rising support in recent years. After the UAW flexed its muscles in negotiations with Detroit automakers, they worked to become a political force in the 2024 election - another sign of the two industries merging during a heated campaign.

Another illegal block party in Detroit

Social media told much of the story at Greenfield and Seven Mile in Detroit late Saturday night when hundreds of people swarmed a city bus, preventing it from moving while two women climbed on top and started dancing.

Detroit police were not happy about the incident, which hankers back to a violent weekend when an illegal block party turned deadly. Police have sought to install safeguards to prevent unsanctioned parties from getting out of control again.

"It just boggles the imagination that people are out there just doing this," said DPD Deputy Chief Arnold Williams. FOX 2 is told the gathering was illegal - and included drivers doing donuts and others showing disrespect to their neighbors.

"They be all parked up and down the streets throwing out trash," said Larry Long who lives in the area. "You can't talk to them about anything. They get upset, mad, or some of them get out their guns. And they want to act crazy, and stupid and foolish. It's best not to say anything to them."

Related article

Indoor-outdoor pot concert venue in Ypsi Township

A music venue where the paying customers can consume cannabis in Ypsilanti Township would be the first of its kind in the state. The venue is called Pipeline and the person behind the idea is Mike Ludtke. The owner of Inside 20 After 4 smoke shop in Ypsilanti, He says the township is the perfect spot for his passion project.

"The outdoor amphitheater can hold 650 people," said Ludtke "A food truck area as well."

The plans were recently approved by the township for the Pipeline Consumption venue. "I’ve been a musician my whole life, a piano player and drummer and I joined the cannabis industry in 2012-2013," he said. "I always kind of wanted to mesh the two into one."

About three years ago he put his plan into action, trying to find the right combination of space and access. After sound studies, erosion research, and construction hurdles, the business is nearly ready to break ground.

Related article

New Wayne County Criminal Justice Center unveiled in Detroit

The new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center at 5301 Russell Street in Detroit was officially unveiled Tuesday. The center holds a new adult detention facility, juvenile detention facility, criminal court building, prosecutor’s office, and sheriff's office in about a million square feet.

"It's taken 10 years to get here," said Warren County Executive Warren Evans. "I think we’re on the right track."

In 2011 construction on a new jail started near the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. But a few years later construction on a partially built jail was halted and slapped with the "jail fail" nickname because it went way over budget and lawsuits ensued.

A new plan materialized and now the Criminal Justice Center is a reality and open to the public. Parking will be free an improvement over Frank Murphy Hall of Justice and the Third Judicial Circuit Criminal Division at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center will include nearly 30 courtrooms. Public Wi-Fi access is available throughout the building.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Our sweet stretch of weather continues Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures. The humidity really cranks up Thursday before showers move in to cap off the week.

What else we're watching

Another poll of Michigan voters shows a tight race for president in the Great Lakes state. This time, the survey was done by the Glengariff Group, which showed Donald Trump with a 1.2% lead over Kamala Harris. The Pulse isn't just a politics show for national elections. On Tuesday's edition, FOX 2's Roop Raj spoke to Attorney General Dana Nessel about DTE's rate hike request after another round of power outages. You can watch it here The Livingston County Sheriff has stepped down from his seat on the board of a local nonprofit amid controversy around an event his department hosted alongside Trump. Media reports say Michael Murphy resigned from the LACASA Center The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $740 million after no winner was announced Tuesday night The Detroit City Council returned to session after its summer break on Tuesday. A relatively short meeting unfolded, including discussions around funding sidewalks around Detroit schools and a new community benefits agreement with the Moroun family.

US charges Hamas leader, militants over Oct. 7 Israel attack

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants face criminal charges in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The charges were listed in a criminal complaint filed in New York City.

The charges include conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death.