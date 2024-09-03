Oakland University, professors union reach tentative agreement; classes to start Sept. 4

Oakland University and the union representing its professors have reached a tentative agreement Tuesday allowing faculty to return for the start of the fall semester.

The union accepted a 5-year economic proposal that sees Oakland putting between 3% to 4% per year toward salary increases. Other increases, such as faculty travel and promotion raises, had already been agreed upon earlier in negotiations. refused to consider all proposals that included any retirement contributions for part-time faculty.

Oakland University American Association of University Professors announced that both sides came to a resolution after a long final day of bargaining with a state-appointed mediator on September 3rd.

Classes will proceed as scheduled on Sept 4 while the full details of the agreement are presented to the union membership for a ratification vote.

Oakland University released this statement:

"Oakland University and its faculty union reached a tentative agreement late this evening and classes will begin as scheduled tomorrow. The agreement still needs to be voted on and ratified by faculty union members in the next week or two, but this is great news for all concerned."

The union said Oakland refused to consider all proposals that included any retirement contributions for part-time faculty.

Some issues had been resolved earlier in the summer, the union says it, "held strong in support of better economic packages for all faculty."

"Faculty working conditions are student learning conditions," said OU-AAUP President Mike Latcha. "I’m glad the university and the bargaining team were able to come to an agreement so that I can get back in the classroom to deliver the excellent education Oakland students deserve."





