Fire rips through Westland apartment complex

Firefighters battled a fire at a Westland apartment complex Friday morning.

Crews were called to Woodview Condominiums in the area of Central City and Newburgh before 5:30 a.m. on reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming out of the roof of the building.

An hour later, flames were still reigniting. Firefighters could be seen inside searching after the fire was eventually extinguished before 7 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

