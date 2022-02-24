Firefighters investigating a double-fatal house fire on Detroit's west side

article

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a double-fatal fire that occurred this morning on Detroit's west side.

At 8:13 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Cherokee St near 8 Mile Rd and Telegraph Rd in Detroit.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said it was a single-family home occupied by two residents. Both victims, an elderly male and female, are deceased.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in the basement.

The investigation is ongoing.