Firefighters investigating a double-fatal house fire on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Fire Department is investigating a double-fatal fire that occurred this morning on Detroit's west side.
At 8:13 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Cherokee St near 8 Mile Rd and Telegraph Rd in Detroit.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said it was a single-family home occupied by two residents. Both victims, an elderly male and female, are deceased.
Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in the basement.
The investigation is ongoing.
