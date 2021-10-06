Firefighters rescue dog from burning Royal Oak Township church

article

When crews responded to a fire at a vacant Royal Oak Township church Sunday, a Madison Heights firefighter spotted a dog in the burning building.

Firefighters tried to get the dog out of the building but she was scared. While they were trying to rescue her, the dog wedged through a small opening and got out.

As the dog, who has been named Miracle, tried to run away, Ferndale Fire Chief Teresa Robinson called to the dog and she ran back to the firefighters. Robinson sat with Miracle, who cuddled with her.

"She was scared, but there was not an ounce of aggression in her body," Robinson said.

The dog suffered minor burns. She is at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.