Humane Society of Huron Valley needs children to read to shelter dogs

Your child can practice their reading skills and meet cute animals at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Children between the ages of 6-11 are needed to read to dogs at the Ann Arbor shelter on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The shelter has books, but children are encouraged to bring their own books that are at their reading level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents cannot attend the reading sessions. Each two-hour session includes time reading to animals, a group read-aloud, an education lesson, and a dog meet-and-greet.

The sessions can accommodate eight children and costs $10 per child. Reserve a spot here.

The shelter also hosts events for children younger than 6. Click here for details.