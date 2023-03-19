Firefighters rescue man pinned underneath 2,000-pound safe

article

Firefighters in Virginia had to rescue a man who became trapped underneath a 2,000-pound gun safe.

The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the incident on March 9.

Firefighters said the man became pinned underneath the safe after it had fallen while being unloaded.

They said the safe was severely unstable when they arrived. However, they were able to stabilize the safe using airbags.

The man was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

"This was an unusual call for service and is one that most would never think about having to overcome," the department said on its Facebook page. "This shows the dedication of your hardworking VOLUNTEERS who strive to provide a level of readiness, through training and equipment, that our community deserves!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.