Firefighters rescue multiple residents from burning Southfield apartment

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 29, 2026 6:45am EST
News
FOX 2 Detroit
Multiple people were rescued from an apartment fire early Thursday in Southfield. The cause is still under investigation. 

The Brief

    • A Southfield apartment caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday.
    • Numerous people were rescued from The Oxley.
    • The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unclear. 

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters rescued numerous people from the top floor of a burning Southfield apartment early Thursday.

When crews arrived at The Oxley on Providence Drive and Nine Mile Road around 3 a.m., they saw smoke pouring out of the four-story building.

What we know:

Firefighters began knocking on doors to wake residents and get them out of the apartment. 

"I'm like, ‘It’s four o'clock in the morning. Who is this?'" resident Darlene Spencer said. "And it was the fire department." 

Other residents were rescued by ladder, with firefighters seen guiding them out of windows and down to safety.

 At least two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It appears eight units suffered damage from the fire, but it is unclear how many people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

The Source: FOX 2 was at the scene of this fire.

